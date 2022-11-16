Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore in September 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 280.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.12 crore in September 2022 down 63.98% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.68 crore in September 2022 down 172.03% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2021.
|Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 20.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.
|Simbhaoli Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|272.74
|302.73
|280.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|272.74
|302.73
|280.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.87
|117.56
|0.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.57
|19.89
|15.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|202.25
|118.82
|176.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.80
|17.18
|14.65
|Depreciation
|8.05
|7.92
|7.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.39
|35.74
|85.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.18
|-14.39
|-21.32
|Other Income
|4.45
|4.43
|4.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.73
|-9.95
|-17.30
|Interest
|6.39
|6.41
|7.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.11
|-16.36
|-24.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.11
|-16.36
|-24.56
|Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.12
|-16.38
|-24.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.12
|-16.38
|-24.49
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-40.12
|-16.39
|-24.47
|Equity Share Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|41.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.72
|-3.97
|-5.93
|Diluted EPS
|-9.72
|-3.97
|-5.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.72
|-3.97
|-5.93
|Diluted EPS
|-9.72
|-3.97
|-5.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
