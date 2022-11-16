 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore in September 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 280.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.12 crore in September 2022 down 63.98% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.68 crore in September 2022 down 172.03% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2021. Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 20.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.34% over the last 12 months.
Simbhaoli Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations272.74302.73280.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations272.74302.73280.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.87117.560.50
Purchase of Traded Goods12.5719.8915.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks202.25118.82176.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.8017.1814.65
Depreciation8.057.927.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses62.3935.7485.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.18-14.39-21.32
Other Income4.454.434.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.73-9.95-17.30
Interest6.396.417.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-40.11-16.36-24.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-40.11-16.36-24.56
Tax0.000.02-0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.12-16.38-24.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.12-16.38-24.49
Minority Interest0.00-0.010.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-40.12-16.39-24.47
Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
Diluted EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
Diluted EPS-9.72-3.97-5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Simbhaoli Sugar #Simbhaoli Sugars #sugar
first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm