Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.74 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 272.74 302.73 280.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 272.74 302.73 280.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.87 117.56 0.50 Purchase of Traded Goods 12.57 19.89 15.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 202.25 118.82 176.64 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.80 17.18 14.65 Depreciation 8.05 7.92 7.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 62.39 35.74 85.89 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.18 -14.39 -21.32 Other Income 4.45 4.43 4.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.73 -9.95 -17.30 Interest 6.39 6.41 7.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -40.11 -16.36 -24.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -40.11 -16.36 -24.56 Tax 0.00 0.02 -0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -40.12 -16.38 -24.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -40.12 -16.38 -24.49 Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -40.12 -16.39 -24.47 Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -9.72 -3.97 -5.93 Diluted EPS -9.72 -3.97 -5.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -9.72 -3.97 -5.93 Diluted EPS -9.72 -3.97 -5.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited