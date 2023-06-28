English
    Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.07 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

    June 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 371.07 crore in March 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 351.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.72 crore in March 2023 up 233.81% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.78 crore in March 2023 up 5.87% from Rs. 36.63 crore in March 2022.

    Simbhaoli Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2022.

    Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 24.65 on June 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.

    Simbhaoli Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations371.07322.09351.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations371.07322.09351.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials464.85316.37441.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.6717.0216.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-219.07-86.64-209.47
    Power & Fuel----11.21
    Employees Cost23.2119.3221.96
    Depreciation7.958.058.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.5844.7348.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.893.2313.48
    Other Income4.944.4115.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.837.6528.59
    Interest6.955.727.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.881.9220.65
    Exceptional Items-----12.40
    P/L Before Tax23.881.928.26
    Tax0.150.001.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.731.937.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.731.937.08
    Minority Interest-0.02--0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.721.937.10
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.750.474.72
    Diluted EPS5.750.474.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.750.474.72
    Diluted EPS5.750.474.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 28, 2023 03:00 pm