Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.16 crore, down 17.8% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.16 crore in March 2022 down 17.8% from Rs. 427.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 down 70.12% from Rs. 23.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.63 crore in March 2022 down 11.29% from Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in March 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 31.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 103.87% over the last 12 months.

Simbhaoli Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.16 318.63 427.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.16 318.63 427.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 441.10 298.58 426.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.33 16.03 3.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -209.47 -130.37 -113.32
Power & Fuel 11.21 -- 8.64
Employees Cost 21.96 18.53 19.02
Depreciation 8.04 8.14 8.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.51 105.84 47.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.48 1.88 27.01
Other Income 15.10 4.23 5.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.59 6.10 32.51
Interest 7.93 6.32 7.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.65 -0.21 24.67
Exceptional Items -12.40 -- -0.72
P/L Before Tax 8.26 -0.21 23.95
Tax 1.18 0.15 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.08 -0.36 23.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.08 -0.36 23.69
Minority Interest 0.03 -0.06 0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.10 -0.43 23.78
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 -0.09 5.91
Diluted EPS 4.72 -0.09 5.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 -0.09 5.91
Diluted EPS 4.72 -0.09 5.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
