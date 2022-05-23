Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.16 crore, down 17.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.16 crore in March 2022 down 17.8% from Rs. 427.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 down 70.12% from Rs. 23.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.63 crore in March 2022 down 11.29% from Rs. 41.29 crore in March 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in March 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 31.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 103.87% over the last 12 months.