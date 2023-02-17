 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.02 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 372.02 crore in December 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 318.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 549.35% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.25% from Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 372.02 272.74 318.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 372.02 272.74 318.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 316.37 0.87 298.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.02 12.57 16.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -86.64 202.25 -130.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.32 24.80 18.53
Depreciation 8.05 8.05 8.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.65 62.39 105.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.23 -38.18 1.88
Other Income 4.41 4.45 4.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.65 -33.73 6.10
Interest 5.72 6.39 6.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.92 -40.11 -0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.92 -40.11 -0.21
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.93 -40.12 -0.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.93 -40.12 -0.36
Minority Interest -- 0.00 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.93 -40.12 -0.43
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 -9.72 -0.09
Diluted EPS 0.47 -9.72 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 -9.72 -0.09
Diluted EPS 0.47 -9.72 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited