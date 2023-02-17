Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.02 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.02 crore in December 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 318.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 549.35% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.25% from Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2021.