Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.02 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.02 crore in December 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 318.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 549.35% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.25% from Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 21.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 4.78% over the last 12 months.