Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 318.63 crore, up 2.03% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 318.63 crore in December 2021 up 2.03% from Rs. 312.29 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 78.9% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2021 down 6.25% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2020.
Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 20.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.06% returns over the last 6 months and 206.62% over the last 12 months.
|Simbhaoli Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|318.63
|280.09
|312.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|318.63
|280.09
|312.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|298.58
|0.50
|318.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.03
|15.88
|9.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-130.37
|176.64
|-145.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.53
|14.65
|16.57
|Depreciation
|8.14
|7.86
|9.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.84
|85.89
|102.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.88
|-21.32
|2.29
|Other Income
|4.23
|4.02
|3.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.10
|-17.30
|5.96
|Interest
|6.32
|7.27
|8.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-24.56
|-2.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-24.56
|-2.07
|Tax
|0.15
|-0.07
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-24.49
|-2.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-24.49
|-2.04
|Minority Interest
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.43
|-24.47
|-2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|41.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-5.93
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-5.93
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-5.93
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-5.93
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited