Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 318.63 crore, up 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.63 crore in December 2021 up 2.03% from Rs. 312.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 78.9% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2021 down 6.25% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2020.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 20.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.06% returns over the last 6 months and 206.62% over the last 12 months.