    Silverpoint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 912.83% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silverpoint Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2023 up 912.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 5.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Silverpoint shares closed at 8.00 on November 21, 2018 (BSE)

    Silverpoint Infratech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.500.150.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.500.150.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.460.110.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.010.00
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.01-0.09
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.01-0.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.01-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.01-0.09
    Tax0.01--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.01-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.01-0.09
    Equity Share Capital19.7919.7919.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.050.01-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.050.01-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Silverpoint #Silverpoint Infratech
    May 26, 2023 07:06 pm