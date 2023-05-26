Silverpoint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 912.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2023 up 912.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 5.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Silverpoint shares closed at 8.00 on November 21, 2018 (BSE)