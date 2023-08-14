Silver Touch Te Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore, up 27.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore in June 2023 up 27.09% from Rs. 33.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2023 up 28.16% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

Silver Touch Te EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

Silver Touch Te shares closed at 416.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.83% returns over the last 6 months and 20.03% over the last 12 months.