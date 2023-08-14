English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Silver Touch Te Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore, up 27.09% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silver Touch Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.52 crore in June 2023 up 27.09% from Rs. 33.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2023 up 28.16% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

    Silver Touch Te EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

    Silver Touch Te shares closed at 416.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.83% returns over the last 6 months and 20.03% over the last 12 months.

    Silver Touch Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.5243.3833.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.5243.3833.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.375.559.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.13-0.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.4523.0518.52
    Depreciation1.241.360.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.957.983.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.445.301.40
    Other Income0.870.560.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.315.861.88
    Interest0.400.380.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.915.481.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.915.481.67
    Tax0.441.390.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.474.091.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.474.091.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.474.091.31
    Equity Share Capital12.6812.6812.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.163.231.03
    Diluted EPS1.163.231.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.163.231.03
    Diluted EPS1.163.231.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Silver Touch Te
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!