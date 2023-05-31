Silver Oak Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 286.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 286.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 82.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 36.17% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Silver Oak EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2022.

Silver Oak shares closed at 39.03 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.61% returns over the last 6 months and -1.69% over the last 12 months.