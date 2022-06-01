Silver Oak Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 72.06% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Silver Oak EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2021.

Silver Oak shares closed at 41.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 33.87% over the last 12 months.