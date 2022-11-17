English
    Silly Monks Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 643.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 32.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.55% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.

    Silly Monks Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.332.102.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.332.102.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.34-0.06-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.880.65
    Depreciation0.140.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.941.761.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.610.01
    Other Income0.000.040.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.570.07
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-0.570.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.570.07
    Tax-0.02-0.140.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.42-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.42-0.02
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.41-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.41--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.41-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.41--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Silly Monks Ent #Silly Monks Entertainment
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am