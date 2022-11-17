Silly Monks Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 643.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 32.90 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.55% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.