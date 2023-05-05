Silly Monks Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 59.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in March 2023 down 59.16% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 down 982.19% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 1583.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 21.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.57
|1.65
|3.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.57
|1.65
|3.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.20
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.67
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.69
|1.62
|3.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.17
|-0.57
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.16
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.16
|-0.40
|-0.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.16
|-0.40
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.16
|-0.40
|-0.33
|Tax
|-0.52
|-0.25
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.64
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.64
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-0.15
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-0.15
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|-0.15
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|-0.15
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited