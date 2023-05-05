English
    Silly Monks Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 59.16% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in March 2023 down 59.16% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 down 982.19% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 1583.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 21.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.

    Silly Monks Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.571.653.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.571.653.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-0.20-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.670.72
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.691.623.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.17-0.57-0.33
    Other Income0.010.160.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.16-0.40-0.33
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.16-0.40-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.16-0.40-0.33
    Tax-0.52-0.25-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.64-0.16-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.64-0.16-0.24
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.58-0.15-0.24
    Diluted EPS-2.58-0.15-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.58-0.15-0.24
    Diluted EPS-2.58-0.15-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

