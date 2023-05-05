Silly Monks Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 59.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in March 2023 down 59.16% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2023 down 982.19% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 1583.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 21.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.