Silly Monks Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, up 147.97% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 147.97% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 90.57% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 94.56% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 19.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.85 5.92 1.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.85 5.92 1.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 2.56 -0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.71 0.98
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.39 3.20 4.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.70 -3.52
Other Income 0.00 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.65 -3.51
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.65 -3.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 -0.65 -3.51
Tax -0.09 -0.16 -0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 -0.48 -2.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 -0.48 -2.58
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.47 -2.53
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.47 -2.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.47 -2.53
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.47 -2.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
