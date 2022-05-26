Silly Monks Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, up 147.97% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 147.97% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 90.57% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 94.56% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2021.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 19.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.85
|5.92
|1.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.85
|5.92
|1.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|2.56
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.71
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.39
|3.20
|4.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.70
|-3.52
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.65
|-3.51
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.65
|-3.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|-0.65
|-3.51
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.16
|-0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.48
|-2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.48
|-2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-2.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-2.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
