Silly Monks Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, up 147.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 147.97% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 90.57% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 94.56% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 19.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.