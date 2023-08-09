English
    Silly Monks Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 12.4% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in June 2023 up 12.4% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 56.74% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 86.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 18.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.06% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.

    Silly Monks Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.361.572.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.361.572.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.18-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.750.88
    Depreciation0.160.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.013.691.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-3.17-0.61
    Other Income0.010.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-3.16-0.57
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.22-3.16-0.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.22-3.16-0.57
    Tax-0.04-0.52-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-2.64-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-2.64-0.42
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-2.58-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.02-2.58-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-2.58-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.02-2.58-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Silly Monks Ent #Silly Monks Entertainment
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

