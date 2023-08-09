Silly Monks Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 12.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in June 2023 up 12.4% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 56.74% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 86.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 18.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.06% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.