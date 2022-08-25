Silly Monks Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in June 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 611.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 344.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 23.00 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 17.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.10
|3.85
|2.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.10
|3.85
|2.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.08
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.72
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.76
|3.39
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.33
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.33
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.33
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|-0.33
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.09
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.24
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.24
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.24
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.24
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.24
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.24
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited