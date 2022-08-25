 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silly Monks Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in June 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 611.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 344.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 23.00 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 17.95% over the last 12 months.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.10 3.85 2.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.10 3.85 2.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.08 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.72 0.75
Depreciation 0.13 0.15 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.76 3.39 1.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -0.33 -0.04
Other Income 0.04 0.00 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.33 0.02
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.57 -0.33 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.57 -0.33 0.02
Tax -0.14 -0.09 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 -0.24 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 -0.24 0.08
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.24 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.24 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.24 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.24 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

