Silly Monks Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in June 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 611.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 344.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 23.00 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 17.95% over the last 12 months.