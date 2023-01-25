 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silly Monks Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 72.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 72.11% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 67.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 46% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.65 2.33 5.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.65 2.33 5.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -0.34 2.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.67 0.73 0.71
Depreciation 0.13 0.14 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.62 1.94 3.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.14 -0.70
Other Income 0.16 0.00 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.14 -0.65
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.14 -0.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.40 -0.14 -0.65
Tax -0.25 -0.02 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.12 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.12 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.12 -0.47
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.12 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.12 -0.47
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.12 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited