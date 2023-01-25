Silly Monks Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 72.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 72.11% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 67.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 46% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 29.50 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.65% returns over the last 6 months and 31.70% over the last 12 months.