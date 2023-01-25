English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Silly Monks Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 72.11% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 72.11% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 67.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 46% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Silly Monks Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.652.335.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.652.335.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20-0.342.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.730.71
    Depreciation0.130.140.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.621.943.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.14-0.70
    Other Income0.160.000.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.14-0.65
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.14-0.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.14-0.65
    Tax-0.25-0.02-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.12-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.12-0.48
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.12-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.12-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.12-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.12-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited