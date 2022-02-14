Silly Monks Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore in December 2021 up 5.97% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 29.23% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 22.75 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.