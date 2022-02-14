Silly Monks Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.92 crore in December 2021 up 5.97% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 29.23% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 22.75 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.92
|2.30
|5.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.92
|2.30
|5.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.56
|-0.08
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.65
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.20
|1.56
|4.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.01
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.07
|-0.50
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.07
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.07
|-0.50
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.02
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.02
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.02
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|--
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.02
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|--
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited