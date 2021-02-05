Silly Monks Ent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2020 down 24.25% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 down 152.93% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 125.21% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.