Silly Monks Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in September 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 156.46% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 33.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.69% returns over the last 6 months and 15.29% over the last 12 months.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.55 5.03 5.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.55 5.03 5.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.34 -0.06 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.73 0.88 0.75
Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.15 4.67 4.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.59 0.10
Other Income 0.00 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.55 0.17
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.55 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.55 0.17
Tax -0.02 -0.14 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -0.41 0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -0.41 0.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.12 -0.41 0.21
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.40 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.40 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.40 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.40 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Silly Monks Ent #Silly Monks Entertainment
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am