Silly Monks Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in September 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 156.46% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 33.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.69% returns over the last 6 months and 15.29% over the last 12 months.