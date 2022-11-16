English
    Silly Monks Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in September 2022 up 5.02% from Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 156.46% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 33.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.69% returns over the last 6 months and 15.29% over the last 12 months.

    Silly Monks Entertainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.555.035.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.555.035.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.34-0.060.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.880.75
    Depreciation0.140.130.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.154.674.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.590.10
    Other Income0.000.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.550.17
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.550.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.550.17
    Tax-0.02-0.14-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.410.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.410.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.12-0.410.21
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.400.20
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.400.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.400.20
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.400.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

