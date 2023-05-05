English
    Silly Monks Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, down 55.6% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 55.6% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2023 down 118.89% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 173.38% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

    Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 21.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.

    Silly Monks Entertainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.215.567.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.215.567.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-0.20-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.670.72
    Depreciation0.130.130.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.515.528.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.35-0.56-1.86
    Other Income0.010.160.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.34-0.40-1.86
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.34-0.40-1.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.34-0.40-1.86
    Tax-0.52-0.25-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.82-0.15-1.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.82-0.15-1.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.82-0.15-1.74
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.74-0.15-1.71
    Diluted EPS-3.74-0.15-1.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.74-0.15-1.71
    Diluted EPS-3.74-0.15-1.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Silly Monks Ent #Silly Monks Entertainment
    first published: May 5, 2023 01:11 pm