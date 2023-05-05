Silly Monks Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, down 55.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 55.6% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2023 down 118.89% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 173.38% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 21.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.21
|5.56
|7.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.21
|5.56
|7.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.20
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.67
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|5.52
|8.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.35
|-0.56
|-1.86
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.16
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.34
|-0.40
|-1.86
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.34
|-0.40
|-1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.34
|-0.40
|-1.86
|Tax
|-0.52
|-0.25
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.82
|-0.15
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.82
|-0.15
|-1.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.82
|-0.15
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|-0.15
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-0.15
|-1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|-0.15
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|-0.15
|-1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited