Silly Monks Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, down 55.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 55.6% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2023 down 118.89% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 down 173.38% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 21.80 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.59% over the last 12 months.