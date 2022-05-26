Silly Monks Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, up 83.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in March 2022 up 83.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 15.57% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 30.63% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 19.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.