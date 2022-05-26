Silly Monks Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, up 83.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in March 2022 up 83.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 15.57% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 30.63% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 19.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.24
|9.46
|3.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.24
|9.46
|3.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|2.58
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.71
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.16
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.14
|6.88
|5.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-0.86
|-2.45
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-0.80
|-2.43
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-0.80
|-2.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.86
|-0.80
|-2.43
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|-0.64
|-1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|-0.64
|-1.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.74
|-0.64
|-1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.63
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.63
|-1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.63
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.63
|-1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited