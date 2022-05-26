 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silly Monks Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, up 83.23% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in March 2022 up 83.23% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 15.57% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 30.63% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 19.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.98% over the last 12 months.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.24 9.46 3.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.24 9.46 3.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 2.58 -0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.71 0.98
Depreciation 0.32 0.16 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.14 6.88 5.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.86 -0.86 -2.45
Other Income 0.00 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.86 -0.80 -2.43
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.86 -0.80 -2.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.86 -0.80 -2.43
Tax -0.11 -0.16 -0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.74 -0.64 -1.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.74 -0.64 -1.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.74 -0.64 -1.51
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.63 -1.48
Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.63 -1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.63 -1.48
Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.63 -1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
