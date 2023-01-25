 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silly Monks Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 41.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2022 down 41.21% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 76.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 57.81% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

Silly Monks Entertainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.56 5.55 9.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.56 5.55 9.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -0.34 2.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.67 0.73 0.71
Depreciation 0.13 0.14 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.52 5.15 6.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 -0.14 -0.86
Other Income 0.16 0.00 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.13 -0.80
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.13 -0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.40 -0.13 -0.80
Tax -0.25 -0.02 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.12 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.12 -0.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.15 -0.12 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.11 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.11 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.11 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.11 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
