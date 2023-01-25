Silly Monks Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 41.21% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2022 down 41.21% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 76.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 57.81% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 29.50 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.65% returns over the last 6 months and 31.70% over the last 12 months.
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.56
|5.55
|9.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.56
|5.55
|9.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|-0.34
|2.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.73
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.52
|5.15
|6.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.14
|-0.86
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.13
|-0.80
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.13
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.13
|-0.80
|Tax
|-0.25
|-0.02
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited