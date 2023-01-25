English
    Silly Monks Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 41.21% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2022 down 41.21% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 76.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 57.81% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    Silly Monks Entertainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.565.559.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.565.559.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20-0.342.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.730.71
    Depreciation0.130.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.525.156.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.56-0.14-0.86
    Other Income0.160.000.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.13-0.80
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.13-0.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.13-0.80
    Tax-0.25-0.02-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.12-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.12-0.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.15-0.12-0.64
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.11-0.63
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.11-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.11-0.63
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.11-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited