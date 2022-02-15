Silly Monks Ent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Silly Monks Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore in December 2021 up 10.82% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 114.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 190.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.
Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 22.50 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -3.23% over the last 12 months.
|Silly Monks Entertainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.46
|5.28
|5.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.46
|5.28
|5.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.58
|0.08
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.75
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.17
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.88
|4.19
|6.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.10
|-1.95
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|0.17
|-1.80
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|0.17
|-1.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|0.17
|-1.80
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.04
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|0.21
|-1.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|0.21
|-1.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.64
|0.21
|-1.79
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.20
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.20
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.20
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.20
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited