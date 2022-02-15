Silly Monks Ent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore in December 2021 up 10.82% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 114.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 190.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Silly Monks Ent shares closed at 22.50 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -3.23% over the last 12 months.