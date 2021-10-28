Silgo Retail Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore, up 38.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore in September 2021 up 38.05% from Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021 up 2.33% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021 down 7.02% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2020.

Silgo Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2020.

Silgo Retail shares closed at 39.20 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.07% returns over the last 6 months