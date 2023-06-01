Silgo Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.33 crore, up 18.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.33 crore in March 2023 up 18.45% from Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 up 29.73% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 12.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

Silgo Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2022.

Silgo Retail shares closed at 18.75 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.61% over the last 12 months.