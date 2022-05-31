Silgo Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in March 2022 down 24.31% from Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.

Silgo Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Silgo Retail shares closed at 34.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.