Silgo Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, up 59.22% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.00 13.33 6.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.00 13.33 6.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.77 1.73 12.63 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 10.84 0.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.38 -1.23 -8.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.15 0.21 0.17 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.16 0.21 0.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.52 1.55 1.22 Other Income -- 0.03 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.52 1.57 1.22 Interest 0.44 0.45 0.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.08 1.12 0.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.08 1.12 0.72 Tax 0.27 0.30 0.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.80 0.82 0.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.80 0.82 0.52 Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.79 0.51 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.79 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.79 0.51 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.79 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --