Silgo Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.76 crore, down 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.76 crore in December 2022 down 15.16% from Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 7.58% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2022 up 5.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.