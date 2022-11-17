 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIL Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.69 crore, down 23.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.69 crore in September 2022 down 23.65% from Rs. 19.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in September 2022 down 8.18% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2022 up 1.21% from Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2021.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.19 in September 2021.

SIL Invest shares closed at 311.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and -2.04% over the last 12 months.

SIL Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.69 -1.42 19.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.69 -1.42 19.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.28 0.27
Depreciation 0.35 0.36 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.06 0.75 0.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.97 -2.81 18.06
Other Income 5.03 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.00 -2.77 18.09
Interest 0.85 0.81 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.15 -3.58 18.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.15 -3.58 18.09
Tax 3.35 0.32 3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.80 -3.90 15.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.80 -3.90 15.03
Equity Share Capital 10.61 10.61 10.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.02 -3.68 14.19
Diluted EPS 13.02 -3.68 14.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.02 -3.68 14.19
Diluted EPS 13.02 -3.68 14.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SIL Invest #SIL Investments
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm