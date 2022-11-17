English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SIL Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.69 crore, down 23.65% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.69 crore in September 2022 down 23.65% from Rs. 19.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in September 2022 down 8.18% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2022 up 1.21% from Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2021.

    SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.19 in September 2021.

    SIL Invest shares closed at 311.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and -2.04% over the last 12 months.

    SIL Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.69-1.4219.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.69-1.4219.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.280.27
    Depreciation0.350.360.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.060.750.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.97-2.8118.06
    Other Income5.030.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.00-2.7718.09
    Interest0.850.81--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.15-3.5818.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.15-3.5818.09
    Tax3.350.323.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.80-3.9015.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.80-3.9015.03
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.02-3.6814.19
    Diluted EPS13.02-3.6814.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.02-3.6814.19
    Diluted EPS13.02-3.6814.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SIL Invest #SIL Investments
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm