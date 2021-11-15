SIL Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore, up 364.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.24 crore in September 2021 up 364.73% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021 up 647.76% from Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2021 up 405.01% from Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2020.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 14.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2020.

SIL Invest shares closed at 303.85 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.48% returns over the last 6 months and 119.31% over the last 12 months.