SIL Invest Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.59 crore, down 69.9% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10.59 crore in September 2018 down 69.9% from Rs. 35.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.65 crore in September 2018 down 68.51% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2018 down 73.04% from Rs. 34.49 crore in September 2017.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 25.93 in September 2017.

SIL Invest shares closed at 167.55 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -58.31% returns over the last 6 months and -55.01% over the last 12 months.