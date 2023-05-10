SIL Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.29 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.29 crore in March 2023 up 16.42% from Rs. 15.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 up 25.35% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 12.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.00 in March 2022.

SIL Invest shares closed at 319.05 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.