English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SIL Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.29 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.29 crore in March 2023 up 16.42% from Rs. 15.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 up 25.35% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022.

    SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 12.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.00 in March 2022.

    SIL Invest shares closed at 319.05 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.

    SIL Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.293.9615.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.293.9615.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.300.46
    Depreciation0.350.350.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.091.121.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.602.1913.05
    Other Income-0.090.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.512.2313.09
    Interest0.971.050.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.541.1812.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.541.1812.24
    Tax2.390.951.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.150.2310.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.150.2310.60
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.410.2210.00
    Diluted EPS12.410.2210.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.410.2210.00
    Diluted EPS12.410.2210.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SIL Invest #SIL Investments
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm