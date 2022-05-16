 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIL Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore, up 607.66% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore in March 2022 up 607.66% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2022 up 604.76% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 7572.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2021.

SIL Invest shares closed at 312.20 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 31.59% over the last 12 months.

SIL Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.71 5.16 2.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.71 5.16 2.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.46 0.27 0.23
Depreciation 0.36 0.11 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.84 1.17 2.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.05 3.61 -0.25
Other Income 0.04 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.09 3.66 -0.21
Interest 0.85 0.51 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.24 3.15 -0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.24 3.15 -0.31
Tax 1.64 1.15 1.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.60 2.00 -2.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.60 2.00 -2.10
Equity Share Capital 10.61 10.61 10.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.00 1.89 -1.98
Diluted EPS 10.00 1.89 -1.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.00 1.89 -1.98
Diluted EPS 10.00 1.89 -1.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SIL Invest #SIL Investments
first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
