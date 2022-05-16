SIL Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore, up 607.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore in March 2022 up 607.66% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2022 up 604.76% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 7572.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2021.

SIL Invest shares closed at 312.20 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 31.59% over the last 12 months.