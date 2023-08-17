SIL Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 279.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 279.58% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 130.26% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2023 up 193.36% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2022.

SIL Invest shares closed at 310.45 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.60% over the last 12 months.