SIL Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 35.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2021 down 35.1% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2021 down 62.05% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021 down 48.96% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2020.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2020.

SIL Invest shares closed at 307.20 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.67% returns over the last 6 months and 119.82% over the last 12 months.