SIL Invest Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, down 56.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in June 2019 down 56.71% from Rs. 7.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2019 up 32.76% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2019 up 25.23% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2018.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 6.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.90 in June 2018.

SIL Invest shares closed at 157.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.46% returns over the last 6 months and -32.22% over the last 12 months.