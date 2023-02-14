SIL Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 23.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in December 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 88.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 down 31.56% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021.