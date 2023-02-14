SIL Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 23.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in December 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 88.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 down 31.56% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2021.

SIL Invest shares closed at 317.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.25% over the last 12 months.