SIL Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, down 59.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in December 2021 down 59.75% from Rs. 12.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021 down 85.16% from Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021 down 75.97% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2020.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.72 in December 2020.

SIL Invest shares closed at 319.05 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)