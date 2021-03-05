SIL Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore, up 313.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore in December 2020 up 313.55% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2020 up 742.5% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2020 up 573.39% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2019.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 12.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.51 in December 2019.

SIL Invest shares closed at 207.40 on March 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.48% returns over the last 6 months and 64.80% over the last 12 months.