PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SIL Invest Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 52.46% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore in September 2020 down 52.46% from Rs. 13.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2020 down 67.88% from Rs. 10.99 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2020 down 59.13% from Rs. 13.14 crore in September 2019.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.33 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.52 in September 2019.

SIL Invest shares closed at 143.05 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.

SIL Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.384.8913.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.384.8913.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.230.230.21
Depreciation0.030.030.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.030.310.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.094.3212.78
Other Income0.250.250.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.344.5713.13
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.344.5713.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.344.5713.13
Tax1.60-0.011.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.744.5811.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.744.5811.16
Minority Interest-0.21-0.06-0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.534.5210.99
Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.334.2710.52
Diluted EPS3.334.2710.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.334.2710.52
Diluted EPS3.334.2710.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SIL Invest #SIL Investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.