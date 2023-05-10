English
    SIL Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, down 58.99% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in March 2023 down 58.99% from Rs. 48.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2023 down 56.74% from Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.53 crore in March 2023 down 57.18% from Rs. 43.27 crore in March 2022.

    SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.16 in March 2022.

    SIL Invest shares closed at 319.05 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.

    SIL Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.094.8048.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.094.8048.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.301.26
    Depreciation0.460.430.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.431.415.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.942.6641.34
    Other Income0.130.251.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.072.9142.43
    Interest0.971.051.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.101.8641.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.101.8641.07
    Tax2.721.197.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.380.6733.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.380.6733.38
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.04-0.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.280.6333.01
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.450.5931.16
    Diluted EPS13.450.5931.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.450.5931.16
    Diluted EPS13.450.5931.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

