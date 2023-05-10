SIL Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, down 58.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in March 2023 down 58.99% from Rs. 48.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2023 down 56.74% from Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.53 crore in March 2023 down 57.18% from Rs. 43.27 crore in March 2022.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.16 in March 2022.

SIL Invest shares closed at 319.05 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.