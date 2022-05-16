SIL Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.99 crore, up 1555.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.99 crore in March 2022 up 1555.07% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2022 up 1828.27% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.27 crore in March 2022 up 15925.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 31.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2021.

SIL Invest shares closed at 312.20 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 31.59% over the last 12 months.