SIL Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.99 crore, up 1555.07% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.99 crore in March 2022 up 1555.07% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2022 up 1828.27% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.27 crore in March 2022 up 15925.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 31.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2021.

SIL Invest shares closed at 312.20 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 31.59% over the last 12 months.

SIL Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.99 5.57 2.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.99 5.57 2.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.26 0.27 0.23
Depreciation 0.84 0.19 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.55 1.45 2.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.34 3.66 -0.06
Other Income 1.09 0.03 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.43 3.69 0.19
Interest 1.36 0.51 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.07 3.18 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.07 3.18 0.09
Tax 7.69 1.20 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.38 1.98 -1.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.38 1.98 -1.87
Minority Interest -0.37 -- -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.01 1.98 -1.91
Equity Share Capital 10.61 10.61 10.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.16 1.89 -1.80
Diluted EPS 31.16 1.89 -1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.16 1.89 -1.80
Diluted EPS 31.16 1.89 -1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
